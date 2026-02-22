Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$50.08 and last traded at C$50.08. 54,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 125,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.07.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.05.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions. During the period ended June 30, 2021 the portfolio was invested in cash accounts and term deposits diversified between seven Canadian financial institutions.

