Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Trading 38.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 38.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.11. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04.

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing supermarket properties across the United Kingdom. Established in 2017 and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange shortly thereafter, the company aims to deliver predictable income streams by investing in high-quality retail assets under long-term leases. Its strategy centers on securing properties occupied by leading supermarket operators to drive sustainable rental returns.

The company’s portfolio comprises freehold and leasehold supermarket sites let to tenants such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, and Marks & Spencer.

