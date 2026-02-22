Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kinder Morgan stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,816,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182,024. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $185,534.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 195,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,693.42. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,382,115. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

