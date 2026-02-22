Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 388,587 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,587 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $41.01 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

