Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.