TSA Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

TSA Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,051 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

BATS:EFG opened at $122.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.