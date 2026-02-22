Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.12% of Celestica worth $1,166,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Celestica by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Aletheia Capital lifted their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Celestica Trading Up 0.7%

Celestica stock opened at $293.44 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.04 and its 200-day moving average is $279.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.86.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

