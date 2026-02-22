Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of Rubrik worth $1,070,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,728,529.03. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $327,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 337,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,725,504. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,887 shares of company stock valued at $19,276,805. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

