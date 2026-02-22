Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,299 shares of company stock worth $6,390,416. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $312.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Article Title

Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six?month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Article Title

Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six?month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Positive Sentiment: Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50?day moving average — a short?term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Article Title

Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50?day moving average — a short?term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. Article Title

Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Article Title

Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near?term pressure signaled.

Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near?term pressure signaled. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Article Title

Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (11,248 shares reported) may raise minor governance/near?term sentiment questions for some investors. Article Title

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

