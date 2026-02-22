OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 747,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $79,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,824,000 after buying an additional 484,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

