The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,915,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%
DIS stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.
Walt Disney News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out special programming tied to America’s 250th anniversary, a parks & events driver that can boost attendance, F&B and merchandising across its domestic properties. Disney Announces Festivities for America’s 250th Anniversary
- Positive Sentiment: Disney lowered the down payment required for Florida resident annual passes, a tactical pricing move intended to increase pass sales and near-term cash flow from local demand. That could support park attendance and recurring revenue. Disney lowers annual pass down payment for Florida residents
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis suggests Disney’s strategy may reshape the streaming landscape long-term, which could strengthen its competitive position if executions (content, bundling, distribution deals) pay off. Investors should watch streaming metrics and any strategic moves tied to competitors. Disney is about to fundamentally change
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider-trade summaries flagged recent notable transactions that include Disney; such filings merit monitoring but aren’t a direct signal of near-term company performance. Insider trades: Microsoft, Walt Disney among notable names this week
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A headlines (Warner/Paramount/Skydance) remain relevant; consolidation among rivals can change competitive dynamics but timing and buyers are uncertain. Warner Bros Rejects Paramount’s Latest Bid
- Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on DIS despite the Q1 beat, signaling analyst caution about valuation or growth assumptions; analyst downgrades can pressure the stock until guidance/metrics reassert momentum. Rosenblatt Cuts The Walt Disney Company (DIS) PT Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: A cluster of park/PR stories — complaints about rising costs at Disney World, reports of guest damage forcing repairs, and the pause of an organized “Gay Days” event — create short-term reputation and guest-experience headwinds that could dampen discretionary demand if they escalate. 3 Reasons Disney World Has Become Unaffordable for the Middle Class Disney World may undergo major repairs Disney ‘Gay Days’ paused
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
