The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,915,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

DIS stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.