PWR Holdings Limited (PWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.
PWR Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The stock has a market cap of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.
About PWR
