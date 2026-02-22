Summerway Capital (LON:SWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Summerway Capital (LON:SWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Summerway Capital Price Performance
Summerway Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 28 and a 52 week high of GBX 44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.
Summerway Capital Company Profile
