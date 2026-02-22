Summerway Capital (LON:SWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Summerway Capital (LON:SWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Summerway Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 28 and a 52 week high of GBX 44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

