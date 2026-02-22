Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,868 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.52% of Clean Harbors worth $1,057,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4 results beat expectations — Clean Harbors reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (record revenue cited) and management highlighted PFAS-related growth and ongoing operational investments, which underpins the upbeat near-term narrative.

Analysts lifting targets — Needham raised its price target to $308 and maintained a Buy rating after strong Q4 results, signaling institutional confidence in earnings momentum.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $291 (Equal Weight), reflecting revised valuations after the earnings print. This adds incremental analyst support to the stock.

Acquisition announced — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International's Industrial and Rail Services business for about $130M, expanding industrial services exposure and potentially accelerating revenue/EBITDA contribution.

Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering additional management access that could clarify strategy and guide sentiment.

Analyst/valuation coverage and deep dives — Several post-earnings write-ups explore CLH's valuation, buybacks, fleet investment and PFAS growth; useful for investors but not immediate catalysts.

Insider selling — Multiple senior insiders sold stock this week: Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares (SEC filing), CFO Eric Dugas sold 2,788 shares (~14.9% reduction in his position), and EVP Sharon Gabriel sold 3,540 shares (~13.2% reduction). Large insider sales can signal portfolio rebalancing or raise governance/conviction questions.

Mixed/Lower analyst estimates from Zacks — Zacks cut several near-term and FY estimates (including FY2027 down notably), which could temper expectations and limit upside until guidance clarity is provided.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total transaction of $784,292.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,112.23. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total value of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $288.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.42 and a 200 day moving average of $240.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

