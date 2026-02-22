Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,018,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.66% of Invesco worth $1,193,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -52.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $31.00 target price on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.46.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

