Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,075,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,965.60. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and sales growth — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue roughly in line, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY; e-commerce rose ~15%, showing continued channel mix tailwinds. This supports the company’s underlying sales momentum. Zacks: Sprouts Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 beat on EPS and sales growth — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue roughly in line, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY; e-commerce rose ~15%, showing continued channel mix tailwinds. This supports the company’s underlying sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares may provide a vote of confidence from an institutional value-oriented investor. Yahoo Finance: Why Sprouts is Attractive

Notable investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares may provide a vote of confidence from an institutional value-oriented investor. Neutral Sentiment: Management changes announced — Sprouts appointed a new chief merchandising officer and a chief customer officer while a long-tenured merchandising executive will retire; this is a routine leadership refresh that could influence merchandising and customer strategy over time. Business Wire: Management Changes

Management changes announced — Sprouts appointed a new chief merchandising officer and a chief customer officer while a long-tenured merchandising executive will retire; this is a routine leadership refresh that could influence merchandising and customer strategy over time. Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials and call transcripts available — investors can review the company slide deck and earnings call transcript for detailed comps, margin cadence and category trends to refine near-term models. Quarter Presentation

Conference materials and call transcripts available — investors can review the company slide deck and earnings call transcript for detailed comps, margin cadence and category trends to refine near-term models. Negative Sentiment: Softer guidance drove the downside — Sprouts cut Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance to $1.66–$1.70 (consensus ~$1.81) and FY2026 EPS to $5.28–$5.44 (consensus ~$5.68); revenue guidance ($9.2–$9.4B) also trails Street estimates. Management flagged a “soft start” to 2026 and margin pressure ahead, which is the clearest near?term negative catalyst. Business Wire: Q4 Results & Guidance

Softer guidance drove the downside — Sprouts cut Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance to $1.66–$1.70 (consensus ~$1.81) and FY2026 EPS to $5.28–$5.44 (consensus ~$5.68); revenue guidance ($9.2–$9.4B) also trails Street estimates. Management flagged a “soft start” to 2026 and margin pressure ahead, which is the clearest near?term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed targets and tone — JPMorgan cut its price target to $77 and moved to Neutral, while Bank of America trimmed its target to $92 (maintaining Buy). Those reductions and the neutral shift from a major house amplify selling pressure after the light guidance. TickerReport/Benzinga: JPMorgan PT Cut Benzinga: Bank of America PT Trim

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

