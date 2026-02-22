Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.43% of Texas Roadhouse worth $1,040,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,965,000 after purchasing an additional 382,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,590,000 after buying an additional 89,632 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,500. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,704. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays set a $188.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.82.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

