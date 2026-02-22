Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Stock Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,116,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 244.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 291,829 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 406.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 306,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after acquiring an additional 246,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total value of $1,253,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,940,140. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. The trade was a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $24,254,008 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.43.

View Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $389.98 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $397.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.35 and its 200-day moving average is $296.32.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Trending Headlines about Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carpenter reported strong Q2 2026 results with specialty?alloys growth cited as the primary driver of revenue and margin expansion — this operational beat is the immediate catalyst for bullish sentiment. Carpenter Technology (CRS) Reports Strong Q2 2026 Earnings

Carpenter reported strong Q2 2026 results with specialty?alloys growth cited as the primary driver of revenue and margin expansion — this operational beat is the immediate catalyst for bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple EPS forecasts for Carpenter across quarters and fiscal years — notable moves include FY2026 to $10.20 (from $9.82) and FY2028 to $14.08 — implying analysts expect stronger profitability and supporting higher forward multiples. Zacks upgrades / estimates (MarketBeat summary)

Zacks Research raised multiple EPS forecasts for Carpenter across quarters and fiscal years — notable moves include FY2026 to $10.20 (from $9.82) and FY2028 to $14.08 — implying analysts expect stronger profitability and supporting higher forward multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and positioning: CRS is trading near its 12?month high with a high P/E (~45) and a PEG ~1.47, which means further gains will depend on continued earnings delivery and multiple expansion staying intact. Carpenter stock profile and valuation

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.