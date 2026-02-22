Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 690,300 Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Janus International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $7.21 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

JBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

