64,400 Shares in AZZ Inc. $AZZ Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AZZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 185.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $134.82 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.14.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Insider Activity

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total transaction of $3,182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,728. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

