Arbe Robotics (ARBEW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post earnings of ($0.0875) per share and revenue of $0.6420 million for the quarter.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of ARBEW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd is a developer of advanced radar sensing solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar designed to support advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles. Its platform combines custom radar hardware with proprietary signal-processing software to deliver accurate object detection, classification and tracking in real time under diverse environmental conditions.

The company’s flagship product is a 4D imaging radar sensor capable of generating detailed spatial maps of the vehicle’s surroundings, with a detection range extending up to 200 meters and the ability to identify multiple targets simultaneously.

