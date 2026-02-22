Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.