Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup completed the sale of its AO Citibank Russian unit, which management expects will deliver roughly a $4 billion CET1 capital benefit in Q1 — a tangible capital boost that helps support buybacks and dividends. Citigroup Stock Up on AO Citibank Sale, Sees $4B CET1 Gain in Q1
- Positive Sentiment: Citi is beefing up private-bank leadership in North America as it pushes to grow wealth-management revenue — a strategic effort that can lift fee income and client deposits over time. Citi bolsters private bank leadership in North America push
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup published investment guidance (its so?called “AI survival plan”) recommending bonds and small-cap stocks as defensive positioning amid AI-driven market shifts — a signal of how the bank is advising clients but not a direct earnings driver. Citigroup (C) Reveals Its ‘AI Survival Plan:’ Buy Bonds and Small-Cap Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi acted as counterparty on an accelerated share-repurchase with eToro — a client/transaction highlight that underscores fee and custody flows but is not material to Citi’s core results by itself. eToro Launches $50 Million Accelerated Share Buyback With Citibank
- Negative Sentiment: Card delinquency rates rose in January versus December, which could pressure asset quality and provisioning if the trend continues — a direct credit risk metric investors watch for future charge-offs. C’s January Card Delinquencies Rise: How it Will Impact Asset Quality?
- Negative Sentiment: A Bloomberg report highlighting record pay for Citi’s CEO and peers in 2025 raises governance/PR scrutiny that can weigh on investor sentiment, especially around compensation versus performance. Citigroup, BofA CEOs and Peers Notch a Record Payout in 2025
In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
