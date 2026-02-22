Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1893 per share for the quarter.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
AMIVF opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $8.82.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on generating income through investments in mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to earn returns primarily from the difference between interest income on its portfolio and the cost of financing those investments. Its holdings include a varied mix of agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities alongside other mortgage credit instruments.
The firm’s portfolio centers on securities issued or guaranteed by U.S.
