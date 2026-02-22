Enservco (ENSV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Enservco to post earnings of $0.0014 per share and revenue of $10.7910 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.00 on Friday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco Corp. operates as an oilfield services company focused on providing water and compression solutions to upstream oil and gas producers. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Enservco delivers integrated water transfer, treatment, disposal, and recycling services designed to support hydraulic fracturing and production operations. The company’s water services segment includes on-site water hauling, mobile pumping and filtration systems, and permanent disposal well facilities, enabling operators to manage produced and frac flowback water in a cost-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

In addition to its water business, Enservco offers natural gas compression services to help customers maintain wellhead pressures, optimize production rates and reduce flaring.

