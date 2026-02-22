BID (BPPPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7710 per share and revenue of $7.5794 billion for the quarter.

BID Price Performance

Shares of BPPPF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. BID has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

About BID

Featured Stories

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions. It also manufactures and distributes meat, poultry, dairy, and general food ingredients, as well as baking ingredients and equipment; manufactures ice cream; and offers a multi-temperature foodservice for various ambient, and chilled and frozen food products.

