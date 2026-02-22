BID (BPPPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7710 per share and revenue of $7.5794 billion for the quarter.
BID Price Performance
Shares of BPPPF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. BID has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $26.20.
About BID
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BID
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.