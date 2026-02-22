Brighthouse Financial (BHFAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $2.2449 billion for the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: BHFAM) is a U.S.-based provider of life insurance and annuity products designed to help individuals and families pursue long-term financial security. The company offers a range of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities, term and permanent life insurance policies, and related income protection solutions. Through its product portfolio, Brighthouse Financial seeks to address the retirement income needs of its clients and deliver predictable cash flows over time.

Established as an independent public company in August 2017 following a spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse Financial has focused on streamlining operations and narrowing its business scope to core retirement and protection offerings.

