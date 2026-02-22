Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 634,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reaffirmed a Buy and $325 price target, saying AMD could generate “tens of billions” in AI revenue by 2027 — a bullish analyst endorsement that supports longer?term growth expectations and demand for EPYC/Instinct products. Benchmark Sees Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Generating Tens of Billions in AI Revenue by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: AMD agreed to guarantee a $300M loan to Crusoe so the startup can buy and deploy AMD AI accelerators in a new Ohio data center — a demand?creation move (similar to Nvidia’s strategy) that helps convert capacity into near?term sales. AMD to backstop $300 million Crusoe loan, the Information reports
- Positive Sentiment: Design?win/newsflow in India: reports say AMD will supply AI chips for a large (200MW) data?center buildout and OpenAI/Tata projects are expanding Indian AI infrastructure — more enterprise/edge demand and geographic diversification for AMD’s server business. After AMD, OpenAI Partners With Tata To Build Massive 1GW AI Data Center In India
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD publicly pushed back on delay rumors, saying MI455X shipments remain on track for H2 2026 — reduces execution uncertainty but is neutral until shipments and revenue show up. AMD Responds to Rumors About Potential Delays
- Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst context: Street attention remains high (many buy ratings and a median 12?month target around ~$291), which supports conviction for bulls but also sets up sensitivity to quarterly guidance. AMD Stock (AMD) Opinions on Recent Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling noted in recent data (multiple senior executives have sold stock), which can be read negatively by some investors as a signal to trim positions. AMD Stock (AMD) Opinions on Recent Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and sector headwinds: Nvidia continues to post large multiyear deals (Meta supply pact, heavy OpenAI-linked investment reports), which can draw investor rotation and push relative expectations higher for NVDA vs. AMD. Nvidia (NVDA) Partners With Meta Platforms in Multiyear Deal for Millions of Blackwell and Rubin AI Chips
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector softness and short?term selling: chip stocks showed early weakness after hotter PCE and signs of “AI exhaustion” in trading themes — that pressure contributed to AMD’s pullback today. NVDA, INTC and AMD Forecast – Chips Look a Touch Soft Early Friday
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.6%
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $200.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
