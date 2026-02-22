Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 634,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $200.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The firm has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.