VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

