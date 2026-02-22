Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $405,000 in Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF $GBUG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:GBUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4%

GBUG stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 4.80.

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Announces Dividend

About Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6799 per share. This represents a yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (GBUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Gold 3 Month index. The fund tracks the Barclays Gold 3 Month Index Total Return by rolling specified gold futures contracts.

