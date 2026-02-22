Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,542 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho and other analysts upgraded PLTR, citing stronger AI growth prospects and better near-term visibility; that analyst lift is supporting buying interest. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a new ~ $1 billion government deal and its Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward received a DoD authorization that streamlines deployment for defense customers — both boost visibility into large, recurring government revenue. Palantir Landed Its Next $1 Billion Deal
- Positive Sentiment: A U.S. judge temporarily blocked former Palantir staffers from poaching employees for a rival AI firm, protecting Palantir’s human capital and reducing near-term competitive risk. US judge blocks ex-Palantir staffers from poaching workers for new AI firm
- Neutral Sentiment: ISG launched a study of Palantir ecosystem partners (consulting, implementation and AI analytics) — this highlights partner traction but is an indirect catalyst for PLTR revenue. ISG to Assess Palantir Ecosystem Partners
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner headlines (Rackspace’s huge rally after an AI tie-up with Palantir) are driving wider attention to PLTR but the move mainly benefits the partner’s stock and may not immediately change Palantir fundamentals. Rackspace Surges Another 50% Higher on Palantir AI Partnership Hype
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism from Michael Burry and media attention on CEO Alex Karp’s disclosed ~$17M private-jet bill have raised corporate-governance concerns and sparked negative headlines that can pressure the stock multiple. Palantir’s stock has dropped a third from its peak. Michael Burry has a new line of attack.
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term pressure from a legal dispute with Percepta and continued media scrutiny about executive expenses are keeping volatility elevated and could weigh on sentiment while headlines persist. What’s Going On With Palantir Stock Friday?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader software/AI rotation and a pullback in high-growth names have pushed PLTR lower year-to-date; even with improving fundamentals, elevated valuation and sector sentiment remain risk factors. Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $10,576,379. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
