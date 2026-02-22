Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,829 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Evercore reduced their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.