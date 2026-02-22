Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,829 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Evercore reduced their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.79.
AbbVie News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approved the VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) + acalabrutinib combination for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This is the first all?oral, fixed?duration combo for this setting, supported by Phase 3 AMPLIFY data—it can meaningfully expand uptake for Venclexta and acalabrutinib, strengthen AbbVie’s oncology franchise and offer a durable revenue stream versus one?off treatments. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves Combination Treatment of VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) and Acalabrutinib for Previously Untreated Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry write?ups frame the FDA approval as a potential new standard for a slow?growing blood cancer, highlighting better three?year outcomes and the “time off therapy” selling point—this can accelerate physician adoption and market share vs. chemo regimens. FDA Approval For AbbVie/AstraZeneca’s Combination Treatment Could Set New Standard For Slow Growing Blood Cancer
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie opened a Phase 2a study for ABBV?142 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), broadening its respiratory/pulmonary pipeline beyond core immunology and oncology programs. Early?stage pipeline depth helps investor sentiment around post?Humira growth optionality. AbbVie Expands IPF Pipeline With New Phase 2a Study of ABBV-142
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $1.73 quarterly dividend (yield ~3.1%), reinforcing the income profile for dividend?focused investors and supporting the stock’s defensive appeal. Dividend cadence and yield matter for total return expectations. AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results and commentary show Rinvoq and Skyrizi continuing to drive top?line growth and offset Humira erosion; that underpins management’s guidance but much of these dynamics are already reflected in recent estimates. Will Immunology Drugs Continue to Drive AbbVie’s Top Line in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces ask whether AbbVie’s post?Humira pipeline merits renewed investor attention — useful for narrative, but these are discussion pieces rather than new data that would immediately re?rate the stock. Should AbbVie’s (ABBV) Post-Humira Pipeline Progress Prompt a Fresh Look From Investors?
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/PR items (new podcast, inclusion in dividend lists, media mentions) help brand and investor awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals in the near term. AbbVie heads to ‘The Persistence Lab’ in new podcast highlighting healthcare innovation
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore noted Tremfya’s share gains but flagged possible limits to future earnings growth and trimmed its price target slightly—this is a modest analyst headwind that could cap upside if more firms follow with tepid updates. Evercore Notes AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Tremfya Gains Market Share, But Future Earnings Growth May Be Limited
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
