Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $415.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $420.60.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

