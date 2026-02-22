Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 20,432 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

