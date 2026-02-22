Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 20,432 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
