Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.10 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 228.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,272,000 after buying an additional 184,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 493.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,248,000 after purchasing an additional 648,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.6% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,706,000 after purchasing an additional 320,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,295. This trade represents a 69.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,571 shares of company stock worth $2,811,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

