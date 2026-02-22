Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.26% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $954,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 238.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

