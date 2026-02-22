Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.09 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $3,226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.58. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Zacks Research lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.