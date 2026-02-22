57,900 Shares in Patria Investments Limited $PAX Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. increased its stake in Patria Investments by 21.3% in the second quarter. Inherent Management Corp. now owns 1,466,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 258,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 107.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

PAX opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE: PAX) is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria’s investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company’s core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

