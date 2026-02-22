Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 99,234 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,234 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

