ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,975 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 8,160 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:YXI opened at $21.43 on Monday. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares Short FTSE China 50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 30.33% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Short FTSE China 50

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period. The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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