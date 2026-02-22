Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 272,265 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 272,265 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in HP were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HP by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

