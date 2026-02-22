Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,870,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Insmed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth $194,728,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,389,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $164.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 166.94% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,512,131.15. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,253 shares of company stock worth $29,629,842. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price objective on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

