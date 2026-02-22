Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 486,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 338,939 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 386,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FFC opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.

In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.

