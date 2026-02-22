Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 53,931 Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $DFP

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2,791.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFP opened at $21.86 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.

DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.

