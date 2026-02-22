Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

