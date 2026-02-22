Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Sells $31,292.16 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Kelly sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $31,292.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $483,390.72. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Alexander Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 21st, John Alexander Kelly sold 15,213 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $61,308.39.
Precision BioSciences Trading Down 3.3%
NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Precision BioSciences is a clinical?stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company’s pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno?oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
Founded in 2006 as a spin?out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.
