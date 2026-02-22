Shuffle Price Up 3.5% This Week (SHFL)

Shuffle (SHFL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Shuffle token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shuffle has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Shuffle has a market capitalization of $90.11 million and $214.78 thousand worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shuffle Profile

Shuffle was first traded on March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,327,143 tokens. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom. The official website for Shuffle is shuffle.com.

Buying and Selling Shuffle

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 378,313,517.1699902 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.23386295 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $250,571.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shuffle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shuffle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shuffle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

