MemeCore (M) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.86 Million

MemeCore (M) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. MemeCore has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $8.86 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MemeCore token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MemeCore has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MemeCore alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Token Profile

MemeCore’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,338,543,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,271,226,448 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,338,450,652.42879 with 1,271,133,879.9215648 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.35416616 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $8,054,836.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemeCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MemeCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MemeCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.