Critical Comparison: Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) versus Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Macerich pays out -88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curbline Properties pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -19.44% -7.32% -2.25% Curbline Properties 21.78% 2.10% 1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $1.01 billion 5.11 -$194.12 million ($0.77) -26.29 Curbline Properties $182.89 million 15.70 $39.83 million $0.38 71.72

This table compares Macerich and Curbline Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Curbline Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curbline Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Macerich has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curbline Properties has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Macerich and Curbline Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 3 4 5 0 2.17 Curbline Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $19.76, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Curbline Properties has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Macerich.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Macerich on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

