Mira (MIRA) Price Reaches $0.0859

Mira (MIRA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Mira token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mira has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Mira has a total market cap of $16.44 million and $5.30 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Mira Profile

Mira launched on September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. The official website for Mira is mira.network. The official message board for Mira is mira.network/writing. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork.

Mira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 234,075,378 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.08424344 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,815,487.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mira using one of the exchanges listed above.

