XPIN Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $30.83 Million (XPIN)

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. XPIN Network has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and $3.86 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XPIN Network token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XPIN Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.



XPIN Network Profile

XPIN Network’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,625,542,731 tokens. The official message board for XPIN Network is xpinnetwork.medium.com. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network.

Buying and Selling XPIN Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,830,013,257 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00166199 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,066,101.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPIN Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XPIN Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

